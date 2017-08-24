Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 7:41 pm

Casey Wilson & Husband David Caspe Welcome Second Child!

Casey Wilson & Husband David Caspe Welcome Second Child!

Casey Wilson and husband David Caspe have welcomed their second son!

The 36-year-old actress and her producer husband welcomed son Henry on Thursday (August 24).

Casey‘s Bitch Sesh podcast co-host Danielle Schneider revealed the big news during Thursday’s podcast.

“Our dear friend Casey Rose Wilson has given birth to a little baby boy while we were recording the podcast, you guys this is so exciting,” Danielle said during the show.

Casey and David are already parents to 2-year-old son Max Red.

Congrats to the happy family!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Birth, Casey Wilson, Celebrity Babies, David Caspe, Henry Caspe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bruce Springsteen, 67, shows off his hot beach body - TMZ
  • This Degrassi: Next Class star is currently recording her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • Laguna Beach star Jason Wahler welcomes a daughter - TooFab
  • Chris Hemsworth just signed on for his latest movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal reveals her biggest role model - Just Jared Jr