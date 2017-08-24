Casey Wilson & Husband David Caspe Welcome Second Child!

Casey Wilson and husband David Caspe have welcomed their second son!

The 36-year-old actress and her producer husband welcomed son Henry on Thursday (August 24).

Casey‘s Bitch Sesh podcast co-host Danielle Schneider revealed the big news during Thursday’s podcast.

“Our dear friend Casey Rose Wilson has given birth to a little baby boy while we were recording the podcast, you guys this is so exciting,” Danielle said during the show.

Casey and David are already parents to 2-year-old son Max Red.



Congrats to the happy family!