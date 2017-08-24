Thu, 24 August 2017 at 7:41 pm
Casey Wilson & Husband David Caspe Welcome Second Child!
Casey Wilson and husband David Caspe have welcomed their second son!
The 36-year-old actress and her producer husband welcomed son Henry on Thursday (August 24).
Casey‘s Bitch Sesh podcast co-host Danielle Schneider revealed the big news during Thursday’s podcast.
“Our dear friend Casey Rose Wilson has given birth to a little baby boy while we were recording the podcast, you guys this is so exciting,” Danielle said during the show.
Casey and David are already parents to 2-year-old son Max Red.
Congrats to the happy family!
Photos: Getty
