Channing Tatum Played 'Cruel' Joke on Jenna Dewan Before Proposing That Made Her Cry

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 10:54 am

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have been happily married since 2009, but before he proposed, he decided to pull a prank on his future wife that did not go well.

The 37-year-old Logan Lucky star appeared on Nick Grimshaw‘s BBC Radio 1 show on Wednesday (August 23) and told the full story of his pre-proposal joke that he described as “cruel.”

“When I proposed to my wife I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me. I basically told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off,” Channing said. “I told her, ‘I don’t believe in the institution of marriage and I don’t think I ever want to get married.’ She basically broke down crying.”

“I thought, ‘This is not going well at all,’ so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later,” Channing continued.

Channing and Jenna celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on July 11!
