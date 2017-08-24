Channing Tatum Played 'Cruel' Joke on Jenna Dewan Before Proposing That Made Her Cry
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have been happily married since 2009, but before he proposed, he decided to pull a prank on his future wife that did not go well.
The 37-year-old Logan Lucky star appeared on Nick Grimshaw‘s BBC Radio 1 show on Wednesday (August 23) and told the full story of his pre-proposal joke that he described as “cruel.”
“When I proposed to my wife I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me. I basically told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off,” Channing said. “I told her, ‘I don’t believe in the institution of marriage and I don’t think I ever want to get married.’ She basically broke down crying.”
“I thought, ‘This is not going well at all,’ so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later,” Channing continued.
Channing and Jenna celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on July 11!