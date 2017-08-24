Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 2:56 pm

Charlie Puth's 'Attention' Gets a David Guetta Remix - Stream & Download!

Charlie Puth's 'Attention' Gets a David Guetta Remix - Stream & Download!

Charlie Puth‘s “Attention” is getting a little extra attention this week, thanks to David Guetta.

The 25-year-old’s newly RIAA platinum-certified summer smash gets a club-friendly makeover with the David Guetta remix, which premiered today (August 24).

“Attention” is the lead single from Charlie‘s forthcoming sophomore album VoiceNotes, and recently hit the No. 5 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Charlie‘s most successful solo single to date.

Listen below to the David Guetta remix and download/stream here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Catie Laffoon; Photos: Atlantic Records
Posted to: Charlie Puth, David Guetta

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bruce Springsteen, 67, shows off his hot beach body - TMZ
  • This Degrassi: Next Class star is currently recording her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • Laguna Beach star Jason Wahler welcomes a daughter - TooFab
  • Chris Hemsworth just signed on for his latest movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal reveals her biggest role model - Just Jared Jr