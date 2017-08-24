Charlie Puth's 'Attention' Gets a David Guetta Remix - Stream & Download!

Charlie Puth‘s “Attention” is getting a little extra attention this week, thanks to David Guetta.

The 25-year-old’s newly RIAA platinum-certified summer smash gets a club-friendly makeover with the David Guetta remix, which premiered today (August 24).

“Attention” is the lead single from Charlie‘s forthcoming sophomore album VoiceNotes, and recently hit the No. 5 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Charlie‘s most successful solo single to date.

Listen below to the David Guetta remix and download/stream here!