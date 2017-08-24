Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Hold Hands at LAX Airport

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make one stylish couple as they make through LAX Airport Thursday (August 24) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old model showed off her midriff in a olive jacket and ripped jeans while her 38-year-old entertainer hubby rocked a printed, satin track suit for their flight in from New York City.

In case you missed it, Chrissy recently opened up about her struggle with “drinking too much” and why she’s decided to go sober.

