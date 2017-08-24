Top Stories
Thu, 24 August 2017 at 10:59 pm

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Hold Hands at LAX Airport

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Hold Hands at LAX Airport

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make one stylish couple as they make through LAX Airport Thursday (August 24) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old model showed off her midriff in a olive jacket and ripped jeans while her 38-year-old entertainer hubby rocked a printed, satin track suit for their flight in from New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

In case you missed it, Chrissy recently opened up about her struggle with “drinking too much” and why she’s decided to go sober.

15+ pictures inside of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arriving at LAX…
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, WENN
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

