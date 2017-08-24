Colton Haynes & Fiance Jeff Leatham Share Vacation Photos from Gorgeous Caribbean!

Colton Haynes is currently on an amazing looking vacation with his fiance Jeff Leatham – and Colton‘s been sharing some photos that may make you jealous!

“I would apologize for all the vacation photos but @jeffleatham & I had to sit & watch all of y’all go on vacation this summer so this is payback. More to come. VACATION BITCHES!!! Lol I’m cruel,” the 29-year-old American Horror Story: Cult actor posted on his Instagram account.

By the looks of the tags on the photos, it appears as if Colton and Jeff are in Turks and Caicos Islands, which are in the Caribbean.