Thu, 24 August 2017 at 1:31 pm

Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Jr Face Off Ahead of Big Match: 'We Are More Than Ready'

Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Jr Face Off Ahead of Big Match: 'We Are More Than Ready'

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor get in each other’s faces during a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Wednesday (August 23) in Las Vegas.

Floyd, 40, and Conor, 29, are set to fight in the much-hyped Mayweather vs McGregor match this weekend, which will air live from the Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Showtime.

“We done a lot of these crazy press conferences. This is a bit more subdued, a lot more businesslike, the way I like it — sometimes,” Conor said at the news conference (via ESPN). “We are prepared for 12 three-minute rounds of nonstop pace, and I will go forward and I will put the pressure on him and break this old man, trust me on that. We are more than ready.”


