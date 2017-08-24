Corey Harper Debuts New Song 'No Good Alone' (Exclusive Premiere)

Corey Harper is an up-and-coming singer that you should start paying attention to and JustJared.com has the exclusive premiere of his new song “No Good Alone.”

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter cites John Mayer as one of his influences and his breezy vocals have even been compared to the entertainer as well!

Corey has opened for Justin Bieber on tour and Niall Horan fans will soon seen him perform on select tour dates.

Justin even made a recent Instagram post calling him a “legend” and a “sick guitar player.” It seems we’ll definitely be seeing, and hearing, a lot more from Corey in the future!

Listen to the new song below and get it on iTunes when it drops at midnight!