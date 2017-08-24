Demi Lovato: 'Tell Me You Love Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

As promised, Demi Lovato has just released some brand new music!

The 25-year-old singer has unleashed the official title track off of her upcoming album Tell Me You Love Me, which is due out on September 29 and is available for pre-order on iTunes now.

“Tell Me You Love Me. Pre-order Now! I could not be more excited to share this album with you guys!,” Demi tweeted. “These songs mean the world to me. Come onnnn September 29th!”

It also has been confirmed that Demi is set to perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend!

