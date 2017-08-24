Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 7:59 pm

Eddie Redmayne & Alessandra Ambrosio Pose for Omega's Nautical Campaign!

Eddie Redmayne & Alessandra Ambrosio Pose for Omega's Nautical Campaign!

Eddie Redmayne and Alessandra Ambrosio are starring in a new campaign for Omega in which they are pictured on the sea in a nautical inspired shoot!

The Oscar-winning actor and the Victoria’s Secret angel are both wearing watches from the Seamaster Aqua Terra collection in the photos.

Eddie was last seen in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and you’ll see him next on the big screen in the film’s sequel next year. He also has a voice role in the upcoming animated film Early Man.

Alessandra is expected to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in December.

15+ pictures inside from the new Omega campaign…

