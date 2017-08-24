Eddie Redmayne & Alessandra Ambrosio Pose for Omega's Nautical Campaign!

Eddie Redmayne and Alessandra Ambrosio are starring in a new campaign for Omega in which they are pictured on the sea in a nautical inspired shoot!

The Oscar-winning actor and the Victoria’s Secret angel are both wearing watches from the Seamaster Aqua Terra collection in the photos.

Eddie was last seen in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and you’ll see him next on the big screen in the film’s sequel next year. He also has a voice role in the upcoming animated film Early Man.

Alessandra is expected to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in December.

