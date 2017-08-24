Fergie Reveals 'Double Dutchess' Album Release, Tracklist, & Visual Experience!

Fergie‘s long-awaited new album Double Dutchess is finally coming!

After much teasing, the 42-year-old entertainer has announced that her second solo studio album will go up for pre-order this Friday (August 25th) – it will arrive on September 22 via Fergie‘s own label Double Dutch Productions, a joint venture with BMG.

The 13-track set will include all of her previously released singles, including “LA Love (La La),” “M.I.L.F $,” and “Life Goes On,” as well as 10 all new songs.

Double Dutchess will also come packed a short film called Seeing Double: The Visual Experience – Watch the trailer below!

Click inside to check out the full tracklist for Fergie’s new album Double Dutchess…

1. Hungry (ft. Rick Ross)

2. Like It Ain’t Nuttin’

3. You Already Know (ft. Nicki Minaj)

4. Just Like You

5. A Little Work

6. Life Goes On

7. M.I.L.F. $

8. Save It Til Morning

9. Enchanté (Carine) (ft. Axl Jack)

10. Tension

11. L.A. Love (La La) (ft. YG)

12. Love Is Blind

13. Love Is Pain