Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Get Playful, Bare Hot Bodies at the Beach!

Dwyane Wade wraps his arms around his wife Gabrielle Union while enjoying a playful day at the beach on Thursday (August 24) in Mykonos, Greece.

The hot couple bared their fit bodies while posing for photos in the water alongside some of their friends.

It looks like they really liked at least one of the pics because it ended up on Gabrielle‘s Instagram page later that day!

Dwyane shared a hot solo shirtless shot of himself with the caption, “I’ve decided to go on a LIVING spree because I deserve it! #mylifemyway #mykonos #makeyourownway.”