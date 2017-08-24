Gal Gadot Describes Filming 'Wonder Woman' While Pregnant: 'It Was Funny As Hell'

Gal Gadot channels Wonder Woman on the cover of Rolling Stone by wearing her signature wristlets!

Here’s what the 32-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On filming Wonder Woman reshoots while pregnant: “We cut open the costume and had this green screen on my stomach. It was funny as hell – Wonder Woman with a bump.”

On feminism: “People always ask me, ‘Are you a feminist?’ And I find the question surprising, because I think, ‘Yes, of course. Every woman, every man, everyone should be a feminist. Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist.’ ”

On not wanting to audition to be a Bond girl back in the day: “I told my agent, ‘What are you talking about? I’m in school. I’m not an actress. I’m not gonna go.’ And he was like, ‘Just show respect and go.’ ”

