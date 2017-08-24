Glee's Dianna Agron to Make New York City Cabaret Debut!

Dianna Agron is set to make her debut as a cabaret singer with a week of performances at the Cafe Carlyle in New York City next month!

The 31-year-old former Glee actress will perform at the acclaimed venue from September 19 through 23.

Dianna has a super cool plan for the set list to fit the lower register of her voice. She will be singing songs typically performed by men, such as Bob Dylan, The Doors, The Kinks, and The Zombies.

Dianna is no stranger to the stage after performing on two nationwide concert tours for Glee.

Get your tickets to see Dianna now on TicketWeb.com!