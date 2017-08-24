Halsey & Charli XCX Praise Female Songwriters in 'Billboard' Cover Story

Top Stories
Halsey and Charli XCX strike a pose together on the cover of this week’s Billboard.

Here’s what the two musicians, who are hitting the road together on Halsey‘s hopeless fountain kingdom tour this fall, had to say…

Halsey and Charli, on their brand:
Charli: “The polished pop-star thing is kind of dead.”
Halsey: “Part of our brand is ‘hot mess.’ Being authentic. ‘Yeah, it’s 5 a.m., and I’m wasted and I’m fucking doing that.’ So if I look like shit on a certain day…”
Charli: “It’s my brand!”
Halsey: “Exactly. OK, I’m drunk now.”

Halsey, on how she deals with her bipolar disorder while on tour: “Ummm, I don’t. Sometimes I’m just really depressed, and that’s the reality of it. But having a creative outlet for anyone with a mental illness is your best bet. I’m writing my third album on tour, so Benny [Blanco] and Cashmere Cat are coming, too.”

Halsey and Charli, on female songwriters:
Halsey: “There’s a skepticism behind female artists in general. From when I first started, I wrote [my music].”
Charli: “And people were like, ‘Oh, who wrote your songs?’ There’s so much doubt, especially with being a pop star and being a female. Taylor Swift, amazing songwriter. Katy Perry, amazing songwriter. Lady Gaga, amazing songwriter.”
Halsey: “People want to discount them.”

For more from Charli and Halsey, visit Billboard.com.
Photos: Billboard
