Halsey Fights Back at Fan Who Criticized Her Posing for 'Playboy'

Halsey is not putting up with a critic who bashed her for posing for Playboy.

The 22-year-old entertainer responded to a fan who commented on one of her photos on Instagram, judging her for calling herself a feminist while also posing for the adult magazine.

“You are a feminist but you flash your boobs in Playboy magazine,” the fan wrote.

Halsey then clapped back at the critic with the epic below response.

“Yeah it’s crazy. I can show my tits in Playboy, perform at the Nobel Peace, speak at the Planned Parenthood Gala with Hillary Clinton, shake my ass on 300 stages, give a speech at the United Nations, do 150 shots of tequila, get a #1 album, and march in the streets of DC all in just ONE year! Newsflash. A woman can be multi dimensional #WeAreNotJustOneThing,” Halsey wrote.