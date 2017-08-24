Is There a 'Leap' End Credits Scene?

Leap! hits theaters at midnight and you may be wondering if you should stick around for any special clip after the credits roll.

Well, nothing is featured post-credits, so you can leave when the movie ends!

Nat Wolff, Elle Fanning, Maddie Ziegler, Kate McKinnon and Carly Rae Jepsen all lend their voices to the animated film, which was first released internationally over the years and is finally coming to the United States!

Leap! tells the story of an orphan girl who dreams of becoming a ballerina and flees her rural Brittany for Paris, where she passes for someone else and accedes to the position of pupil at the Grand Opera house.