Jaden Smith Wears His Bright Yellow Hoodie Backwards, But His Pants Steal the Show

Jaden Smith‘s outfit choices are never subtle!

The 19-year-old actor was spotted enjoying a night out at The Nice Guy on Wednesday (August 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

He rocked a bold yellow hoodie, which he wore backwards, along with even more eye-catching blue and yellow printed pants.

He also wore a baseball cap that said “Calabasas,” a black tee, and sneakers.

Earlier this week, Jaden stepped out to support his sister Willow as she served as a headliner at Galore’s 2017 Girl Cult Festival.

