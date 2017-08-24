Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 4:48 pm

Jaden Smith Wears His Bright Yellow Hoodie Backwards, But His Pants Steal the Show

Jaden Smith‘s outfit choices are never subtle!

The 19-year-old actor was spotted enjoying a night out at The Nice Guy on Wednesday (August 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

He rocked a bold yellow hoodie, which he wore backwards, along with even more eye-catching blue and yellow printed pants.

He also wore a baseball cap that said “Calabasas,” a black tee, and sneakers.

Check out some of Jaden‘s other attention-grabbing pants here, here, and here.

Earlier this week, Jaden stepped out to support his sister Willow as she served as a headliner at Galore’s 2017 Girl Cult Festival.

ICYMI, watch Jaden bring the heat in his “Watch Me” music video.
