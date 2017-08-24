James Cameron Says 'Wonder Woman' is a Step Backwards for Feminism

James Cameron has a controversial view on the movie Wonder Woman and it being celebrated as a major feminist achievement.

The 63-year-old director, best known for helming Titanic and Avatar, was asked for his opinion on the success of the DC Comics movie.

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!” Cameron told The Guardian.

He did make sure to let it be known that he is still a fan of the movie.

“I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards. [Terminator character] Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!” he added.