Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 9:28 pm

Jamie Bell Might Reprise 'Jumper' Movie Role in a TV Series

Jamie Bell Might Reprise 'Jumper' Movie Role in a TV Series

Jamie Bell might be heading back to television in a series based on his 2008 movie Jumper!

The 31-year-old actor starred in the movie alongside Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson nearly a decade ago.

Jamie is working with Doctor Who‘s Julian Simpson to adapt the film into a series and there’s a chance he’ll reprise his role of Griffin in the show, according to Deadline.

Jumper followed a guy with a genetic anomaly who had the ability to teleport himself anywhere. He discovers this gift has existed for centuries and finds himself in a war that has been raging for thousands of years between Jumpers and those who have sworn to kill them.

ARE YOU EXCITED for a possible Jumper series starring Jamie Bell?
