Jamie Bell Might Reprise 'Jumper' Movie Role in a TV Series

Jamie Bell might be heading back to television in a series based on his 2008 movie Jumper!

The 31-year-old actor starred in the movie alongside Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson nearly a decade ago.

Jamie is working with Doctor Who‘s Julian Simpson to adapt the film into a series and there’s a chance he’ll reprise his role of Griffin in the show, according to Deadline.

Jumper followed a guy with a genetic anomaly who had the ability to teleport himself anywhere. He discovers this gift has existed for centuries and finds himself in a war that has been raging for thousands of years between Jumpers and those who have sworn to kill them.

