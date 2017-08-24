Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Jay Thomas Dead - 'Ray Donovan' Actor Passes Away at 69

Jay Thomas Dead - 'Ray Donovan' Actor Passes Away at 69

Ray Donovan actor Jay Thomas has sadly passed away at the age of 69 from cancer.

His agent and longtime friend Don Buchwald released a statement to the NYDN, saying, “Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully whacky thoughts and behavior.”

Jay‘s wife Sally and his sons Sam, Max and J.T. were all with him when he passed away.

In addition to his role on Ray Donovan, Jay was also on Murphy Brown from 1989-98 and played Rhea Perlman’s husband on Cheers for a few seasons.
