Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 10:44 am

Jennifer Aniston Reveals the Phrase She'd Erase From Tabloids

Jennifer Aniston is speaking out about the phrase she would ban tabloids from using while talking about her and her life.

“So if you could ban just one word or phrase from tabloids, what would you choose?” Jennifer was asked by Glamour, to which she responded, “About me, specifically? Too many, I can’t choose. I would say, I think the best one would be a picture of me with a hand over my stomach, saying ‘Finally Pregnant!’”

Jennifer continued, “I mean, it’s like they take a picture of you and create this story. If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you’re having a moment of bloat, then there’s arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you’re pregnant. And it’s like, actually no, it’s just my body. Not that it’s any of your business to begin with. Having a child, as we know, is no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it.”

Jennifer also added this amazing line, “Everybody likes to get into each other’s panty drawers. Stay in your own backyard and let everybody live their lives.”
  • plez

    She’s still talking about babies/pregnancy. Doesn’t she understand it’s 80 % her fault. If she were a more interesting person she would have more to talk about.

  • Koos

    you dont know how much she paid them……………..

  • TaraTeller

    Jen’s having the last laugh…good for her. Brad and St. Skeletelina treated her like dirt.

  • Mayette de Guzman

    Tabloid stories r pure crap. I admire d way Jen handled all d crap stories written by tabloids abt her for d past yrs. Bravo Jen!

  • Joy B Angie

    She is right:
    it’s her life, and it’s nobodies business.

  • Joy B Angie

    She’s talking about tabs speculations about pregnancy.