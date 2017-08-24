Jennifer Aniston Reveals the Phrase She'd Erase From Tabloids

Jennifer Aniston is speaking out about the phrase she would ban tabloids from using while talking about her and her life.

“So if you could ban just one word or phrase from tabloids, what would you choose?” Jennifer was asked by Glamour, to which she responded, “About me, specifically? Too many, I can’t choose. I would say, I think the best one would be a picture of me with a hand over my stomach, saying ‘Finally Pregnant!’”

Jennifer continued, “I mean, it’s like they take a picture of you and create this story. If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you’re having a moment of bloat, then there’s arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you’re pregnant. And it’s like, actually no, it’s just my body. Not that it’s any of your business to begin with. Having a child, as we know, is no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it.”

Jennifer also added this amazing line, “Everybody likes to get into each other’s panty drawers. Stay in your own backyard and let everybody live their lives.”