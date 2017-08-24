Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Stay Fit & Flirty After Working Out Together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make one fit couple.

The 48-year-old entertainer and 42-year-old baseball star were spotted making a gym run together on Thursday (August 24) in New York City.

These two just can’t seem to stop spending time together! They were just seen snuggled up on the set of Jennifer‘s TV show Shades Of Blue yesterday during filming in Queens, New York.

The lovebirds shared a selfie together at the beginning of the week on Jennifer‘s Instagram. “Love our weekends…. Now back to work!! #riseandgrind #workhardhavefun #livelovelaugh,” she captioned the post.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

See more photos of JLo & ARod’s gym trip below…