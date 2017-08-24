Jennifer Lopez Cozies Up with Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on Set of 'Shades of Blue'
Jennifer Lopez is joined by a special guest on set!
The 48-year-old entertainer was joined by boyfriend Alex Rodriguez while she spent a late night on set of Shades of Blue on Wednesday (August 23) in Queens, New York.
In between scenes, Jen was spotted sitting on Alex‘s lap as they snapped a few selfies and laughed with crew members.
In case you missed it, Jen shared a super cute selfie with Alex as they enjoyed a quiet weekend together.
