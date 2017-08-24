Top Stories
Thu, 24 August 2017 at 12:38 am

Jennifer Lopez Cozies Up with Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on Set of 'Shades of Blue'

Jennifer Lopez Cozies Up with Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on Set of 'Shades of Blue'

Jennifer Lopez is joined by a special guest on set!

The 48-year-old entertainer was joined by boyfriend Alex Rodriguez while she spent a late night on set of Shades of Blue on Wednesday (August 23) in Queens, New York.

In between scenes, Jen was spotted sitting on Alex‘s lap as they snapped a few selfies and laughed with crew members.

In case you missed it, Jen shared a super cute selfie with Alex as they enjoyed a quiet weekend together.

