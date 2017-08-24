Top Stories
Thu, 24 August 2017 at 2:46 pm

John Stamos & Lori Loughlin Lip-Sync 'Frozen' & It's Too Cute

John Stamos & Lori Loughlin Lip-Sync 'Frozen' & It's Too Cute

John Stamos and Lori Loughlin are too cute!

The pair – who play Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky on Fuller House and have been friends for decades – lip-synced to “Love Is An Open Door” from the 2013 animated film Frozen. The song is originally sung by Kristen Bell and Santino Fontana, who play Anna and Prince Hans.

John captioned the video, “‘Frozen’ in time w/ @loriloughlin.”

If you missed it, John posted a bare-butt photo for his birthday last week!

