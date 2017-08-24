Kate Upton & Alexandra Daddario Premiere 'The Layover' in LA

Kate Upton strikes a pose alongside Alexandra Daddario as they attend the premiere of their new movie The Layover on Wednesday night (August 23) in the Acrlight Theater in Los Angeles.

Kate went chic in strapless, little black dress while Alexandra went full glam in a navy and black sheer dress for the premiere.

Joining the actresses at the premiere included their co-stars Matt Barr, Matt L. Jones, and William H. Macy.

The Layover hits theaters on September 1.

FYI: Kate is wearing J Mendel dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels while carrying a Edie Parker clutch. Alexandra is wearing a Self-Portrait dress. The premiere was sponsored by Svedka Vodka and the Highlight Room.

