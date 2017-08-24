Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 1:31 am

Kate Upton & Alexandra Daddario Premiere 'The Layover' in LA

Kate Upton & Alexandra Daddario Premiere 'The Layover' in LA

Kate Upton strikes a pose alongside Alexandra Daddario as they attend the premiere of their new movie The Layover on Wednesday night (August 23) in the Acrlight Theater in Los Angeles.

Kate went chic in strapless, little black dress while Alexandra went full glam in a navy and black sheer dress for the premiere.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Upton

Joining the actresses at the premiere included their co-stars Matt Barr, Matt L. Jones, and William H. Macy.

The Layover hits theaters on September 1.

FYI: Kate is wearing J Mendel dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels while carrying a Edie Parker clutch. Alexandra is wearing a Self-Portrait dress. The premiere was sponsored by Svedka Vodka and the Highlight Room.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere of The Layover
Just Jared on Facebook
kate upton alexandra daddario premiere the layover in los angeles 01
kate upton alexandra daddario premiere the layover in los angeles 02
kate upton alexandra daddario premiere the layover in los angeles 03
kate upton alexandra daddario premiere the layover in los angeles 04
kate upton alexandra daddario premiere the layover in los angeles 05
kate upton alexandra daddario premiere the layover in los angeles 06
kate upton alexandra daddario premiere the layover in los angeles 07
kate upton alexandra daddario premiere the layover in los angeles 08
kate upton alexandra daddario premiere the layover in los angeles 09
kate upton alexandra daddario premiere the layover in los angeles 10
kate upton alexandra daddario premiere the layover in los angeles 11
kate upton alexandra daddario premiere the layover in los angeles 12
kate upton alexandra daddario premiere the layover in los angeles 13

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Alexandra Daddario, Kate Upton, Matt Barr, Matt L. Jones, William H Macy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bruce Springsteen, 67, shows off his hot beach body - TMZ
  • This Degrassi: Next Class star is currently recording her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • Laguna Beach star Jason Wahler welcomes a daughter - TooFab
  • Chris Hemsworth just signed on for his latest movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal reveals her biggest role model - Just Jared Jr