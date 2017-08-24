Katy Perry Explains How She Ended Her Feud with Calvin Harris

Katy Perry and Calvin Harris had a few public feuds over the years, specifically back in 2011 after he cancelled his opening performance during her tour at the last minute.

Calvin and Katy also had some beef after Taylor Swift‘s writing credit for Calvin‘s song “This Is What You Came For” caused controversy.

“I saw Calvin actually at [the] Vanity Fair Oscar party. We just bumped into each other and he’s like, ‘Oh, you know, it’s so funny, I think I have a song that maybe you should come check out,’” Katy said on Ryan Seacrest‘s On-Air With Ryan Seacrest show. “I was like, ‘Cool,’ because we’d always meant to work together for years and years and years.”

“We’d had little falling outs here and there. We’d had some public Twitter spats and it was like, eight years or so had passed. It was time to put all that behind us. Then he played me this one part for this new song called ‘Feels’ and I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’ This is like my favorite song off the record. I was just down to do it,” Katy added.