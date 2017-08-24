Top Stories
Katy Perry Reveals Her Choices for 'American Idol' Co-Judges!

Katy Perry Reveals Her Choices for 'American Idol' Co-Judges!

Katy Perry is set to judge this upcoming reboot season of American Idol, and her co-judges have not yet been announced.

That didn’t stop the 32-year-old entertainer from revealing her picks for who will sit beside her at the judges table.

Katy was confirmed as a judge back in May, and so far, no other star has been announced on the judges panel.

Ryan Seacrest has been confirmed to return as host of the show, which is moving from Fox to ABC.

Click through the slideshow to find out Katy Perry’s choices for American Idol judges…
