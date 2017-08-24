Kelly Clarkson Joins Today Show Summer Concert Series Line-Up!

Kelly Clarkson is ready to make her return to the stage!

The 35-year-old entertainer has just announced that she has joined the Today Show‘s line-up for their Citi Concert Series for a performance at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, September 8th, in New York City.

Kelly is also giving two fans a chance to enter to win a special meet and greet package for the concert. Let’s hope this means new music is coming soon!

Today has also announced that Fergie will perform on the September 22 edition, while Camila Cabello will take the stage on September 29.