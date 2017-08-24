Kendall Jenner Has Night Out With Ex Jordan Clarkson

Kendall Jenner stepped out with her ex Jordan Clarkson and her BFF Hailey Baldwin last night!

The 21-year-old reality star was spotted leaving The Nice Guy with her famous friends on Wednesday (August 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Kendall wore a long-sleeve black bodysuit and blue jeans, completing her look with pointy black boots, a black leather newsboy cap, and a black belt. Hailey donned a black crop top and jacket, loose denim pants, and pointy white boots.

Hailey held hands with their other friend Justine Skye – sporting purple hair – as the group made their way to their ride.

Earlier that day, Kendall rocked a black and white polka-dot dress that showed off her slim frame along with Adidas sneakers while pumping gas in Los Angeles. She then headed to a business lunch at The Honor Bar in Beverly Hills.

This isn’t the first time Kendall and Jordan have hit up the same club together. They also attended jewelry designer Markus Molinari‘s birthday party back in May.

FYI: Kendall is wearing a Bec & Bridge dress.

10+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner, Jordan Clarkson, Hailey Baldwin, and more at The Nice Guy…