Kesha Announces Macklemore Collaboration 'Good Old Days'

Kesha and Macklemore are teaming up for a new song called “Good Old Days!”

The 30-year-old Rainbow songstress took to Twitter on Thursday (August 24) to announce the collaboration, which will be featured on his upcoming album Gemini.

“Excited to announce collab with Macklemore on our song good old days🌵,” she wrote along with a photo of the duo, which you can see here.

Macklemore recently revealed both the cover art and tracklist for his sophomore album, which marks his first solo album in over 12 years!

Besides Kesha, other artists that will appear on the album include Skylar Grey (“Glorious“), Lil Yachty (“Marmalade“), and tons more.

Gemini will be available on September 22. You can pre-order it here.

Check out the full tracklist and cover art below!

A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Click inside to see the full tracklist for Macklemore’s new album Gemini…

1. “Ain’t Gonna Die Tonight” feat. Eric Nally

2. “Glorious” feat. Skylar Grey

3. “Marmalade” feat. Lil Yachty

4. “Willy Wonka” feat. Offset

5. “Intentions” feat. Dan Caplen

6. “Good Old Days” feat. Kesha

7. “Levitate” feat. Otieno Terry

8. “Firebreather” feat. Reignwolf

9. “How To Play the Flute” feat. King Draino

10. “Ten Million”

11. “Over It” feat. Donna Missal

12. “Zara” feat. Abir

13. “Corner Store” feat. Dave B and Travis Thompson

14. “Miracle” feat. Dan Caplen

15. “Church” feat. Xperience

16. “Excavate” feat. Saint Claire