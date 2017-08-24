Khloe Kardashian & Kevin Hart Leave the Set of New Fitness Show

Top Stories
Thu, 24 August 2017 at 11:50 am

Khloe Kardashian and Kevin Hart head out after a day of filming together at the YMCA on Wednesday (August 23) in Los Angeles.

YouTube recently announced that Kevin is getting his own fitness show, called Kevin Hart: What The Fit?, which will follow the comedian as he teams up with celebrity friends to tackle fitness trends.

Khloe and Kevin appeared on The Ellen Show last year and played a game together with Ellen.

Last week, Khloe was spotted filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians with her sister Kourtney in Woodland Hills, Calif.

See more photos of Khloe and Kevin leaving their shoot below…
