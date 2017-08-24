Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Couple Up for Late Night Church Service

Kourtney Kardashian heads back to her car with boyfriend Younes Bendjima after a late night church service on Wednesday (August 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 38-year-old TV personality went comfy and chic in an oversized jacket, ripped jeans, and heels while her 23-year-old model boyfriend looked cool in a satin bomber jacket as they stepped out for a lowkey date night.

Earlier this month, Kourtney and Younes jetted off to Egypt for a romantic vacation with some friends.

