Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 12:17 pm

Liam Payne & Girlfriend Cheryl Cole Snuggle Up in Rare Selfie

Liam Payne & Girlfriend Cheryl Cole Snuggle Up in Rare Selfie

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole get cozy in this new selfie!

The 23-year-old “Strip That Down” singer posted the photo of himself and his girlfriend, 34, on his Instagram on Thursday (August 24).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

He captioned it with a star and some very happy, grateful emojis: “⭐️🙌🏼🙏🏼.”

In the pic, Cheryl flashes a smile as Liam wraps his tattooed arm around her. As an added bonus, he’s also shirtless.

Liam and Cheryl share five-month old son Bear. (If you didn’t know, they had an internal battle over naming him Bear!)

Liam also recently got shirtless while showing off his ripped bod in a workout video.

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bruce Springsteen, 67, shows off his hot beach body - TMZ
  • This Degrassi: Next Class star is currently recording her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • Laguna Beach star Jason Wahler welcomes a daughter - TooFab
  • Chris Hemsworth just signed on for his latest movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal reveals her biggest role model - Just Jared Jr