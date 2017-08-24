Liam Payne & Girlfriend Cheryl Cole Snuggle Up in Rare Selfie

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole get cozy in this new selfie!

The 23-year-old “Strip That Down” singer posted the photo of himself and his girlfriend, 34, on his Instagram on Thursday (August 24).

He captioned it with a star and some very happy, grateful emojis: “⭐️🙌🏼🙏🏼.”

In the pic, Cheryl flashes a smile as Liam wraps his tattooed arm around her. As an added bonus, he’s also shirtless.

Liam and Cheryl share five-month old son Bear. (If you didn’t know, they had an internal battle over naming him Bear!)

