Lily-Rose Depp Shows Off Her Toned Tummy in Crop Tank Top

Lily-Rose Depp is enjoying the last of the summer sunshine!

The 18-year-old actress sipped on a cup of water while out for lunch with friends at Urth Caffe on Wednesday (August 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily-Rose Depp

She flaunted her toned midriff in a white crop tank top and jeans, completing her look with red heeled pumps.

Lily-Rose recently stripped down for an intimate shoot with CR Fashion Book 11. See the pics here.

You can also catch Lily-Rose in her new film Planetarium, which she stars in alongside Natalie Portman.

“Honestly, it was really easy to play that bond with her because we got along so well from the get-go,” Lily-Rose told Teen Vogue about working with Natalie. “She’s just so nice and such a warm-hearted, welcoming person. I’d never met her before, before we started doing prep and everything. But I’ve always admired her work. We just really got along, so it wasn’t hard to play that bond because we ended up being really good friends.”