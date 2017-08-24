MAC Cosmetics Announces Aaliyah Makeup Line for Summer 2018!

Late R&B icon Aaliyah is being honored with her very own MAC Cosmetics line next summer.

The company made the official announcement via their Instagram on Thursday (August 24).

“Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018,” the brand wrote, along with a teaser of the upcoming collection’s logo.

Get a first look at the Aaliyah x MAC Cosmetics collaboration below.