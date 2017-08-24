Maren Morris Reveals She 'Sobbed' When Ryan Hurd Proposed!

Maren Morris stops by The Highway Show on SiriusXM Radio on Thursday morning (August 24) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 27-year-old Grammy-winning singer was joined by fiance Ryan Hurd as they stopped by the show to perform a few songs and announced that she will be performing at a private concert at the McKittrick Hotel in New York City on September 12.

The night before, the cute couple hit the red carpet at the ACM Honors event where Maren talked about Ryan‘s proposal.

“Oh, I sobbed. I mean it was so emotional and so perfect,” Maren said via Entertainment Tonight. “He’s a very thoughtful human being, and I feel like the proposal was just as thoughtful as he always is. So it was perfect.”

