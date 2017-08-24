Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 1:25 pm

MTV Invites Transgender Service Members to VMAs 2017

MTV Invites Transgender Service Members to VMAs 2017

MTV has extended an invitation to have transgender military service men and women at the 2017 MTV VMAs this coming Sunday.

Pentagon Spokesman Lt. Col. Paul Haverstick told CNN, “MTV has requested service member participation for this year’s VMAs. At this time the Department of Defense is reviewing the parameters of the request.”

CNN added that active military persons are not normally allowed to participate in high profile, public events, especially if they have a political twist.

This invitation seems to be in response to Donald Trump‘s attempt to ban transgender service people from serving.

The VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, are set to air this Sunday (August 27).
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: MTV
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bruce Springsteen, 67, shows off his hot beach body - TMZ
  • This Degrassi: Next Class star is currently recording her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • Laguna Beach star Jason Wahler welcomes a daughter - TooFab
  • Chris Hemsworth just signed on for his latest movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal reveals her biggest role model - Just Jared Jr