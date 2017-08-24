MTV Invites Transgender Service Members to VMAs 2017

MTV has extended an invitation to have transgender military service men and women at the 2017 MTV VMAs this coming Sunday.

Pentagon Spokesman Lt. Col. Paul Haverstick told CNN, “MTV has requested service member participation for this year’s VMAs. At this time the Department of Defense is reviewing the parameters of the request.”

CNN added that active military persons are not normally allowed to participate in high profile, public events, especially if they have a political twist.

This invitation seems to be in response to Donald Trump‘s attempt to ban transgender service people from serving.

The VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, are set to air this Sunday (August 27).