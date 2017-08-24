Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Niiki Reed is slowly getting back into shape just a few weeks after welcoming her daughter!

The 29-year-old Twilight actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself showing off her flat stomach while doing a yoga pose with her brother.

“‘Hey brother stay away from my uterus.’ Totally normal thing to say to your brother postpartum 😂 Also 📷cred…our Mom. She still thinks everything we do is super cool. Thanks mom. Ps This might make me feel like a badass but if you know Acro-yoga, you’ll see it’s really just a basic stretch. Can’t do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro :). Thanks for the sweet afternoon Boog, I can’t wait to get back into some serious moves with you❤️” Nikki captioned the below photo.

Late last month, Nikki and husband Ian Somerhalder welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil.