Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 9:44 pm

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Niiki Reed is slowly getting back into shape just a few weeks after welcoming her daughter!

The 29-year-old Twilight actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself showing off her flat stomach while doing a yoga pose with her brother.

“‘Hey brother stay away from my uterus.’ Totally normal thing to say to your brother postpartum 😂 Also 📷cred…our Mom. She still thinks everything we do is super cool. Thanks mom. Ps This might make me feel like a badass but if you know Acro-yoga, you’ll see it’s really just a basic stretch. Can’t do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro :). Thanks for the sweet afternoon Boog, I can’t wait to get back into some serious moves with you❤️” Nikki captioned the below photo.

Late last month, Nikki and husband Ian Somerhalder welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil.

A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Nikki Reed

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bruce Springsteen, 67, shows off his hot beach body - TMZ
  • This Degrassi: Next Class star is currently recording her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • Laguna Beach star Jason Wahler welcomes a daughter - TooFab
  • Chris Hemsworth just signed on for his latest movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal reveals her biggest role model - Just Jared Jr