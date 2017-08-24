Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Give Us First Look at Season Three (While Looking Amazing!)

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are featured on three, separate gorgeous covers from Entertainment Weekly to promote season three of their hot Starz show Outlander.

In the magazine, Caitriona discussed how she prepared for the season’s upcoming major scene: when Claire and Jamie reunite.

“This is the biggest sacrifice anyone can make. Leaving a daughter, a home, a career, a time, and she doesn’t know what she’s going to find out or what he’s going to think,” Caitriona said.

“I understand the fan disappointment, but we just physically couldn’t do it quicker. There’s no break for us. The show takes a good four or five months just to get up off the ground, so it was essential time. But I feel so bad for them. I hope they won’t go away,” executive producer Maril Davis said when addressing how long it too for season three to happen.

For more from the stars, visit EW.com.