Paris Hilton Goes Glam for Dinner With Boyfriend Chris Zylka & Family

Paris Hilton turns a family dinner into a glamorous affair alongside her boyfriend Chris Zylka at Craig’s Restaurant on Wednesday (August 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The lovey-dovey couple joined Paris‘ parents Kathy and Rick Hilton for dinner, as the 36-year-old entrepreneur signed photos and posed for pictures afterward outside the restaurant.

The two recently vacationed in Italy together, and Chris even made his love permanent with a tattoo of Paris‘ name on his body.

“You’re my end and my beginning Even when I lose I’m winning ‘Cause I give you all of me And you give me all of you,” Paris captioned a cute photo gallery with her boyfriend on her Instagram.

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

See more photos of Paris, Chris and her family below…