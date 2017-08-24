Top Stories
Thu, 24 August 2017 at 2:26 pm

Rebel Wilson & Liam Hemsworth Get Glam for Last Night of 'Isn't It Romantic' Filming

Rebel Wilson & Liam Hemsworth Get Glam for Last Night of 'Isn't It Romantic' Filming

Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth have officially wrapped filming on their upcoming movie Isn’t It Romantic!

The 37-year-old actress and the 27-year-old actor got dressed up for their last day of shooting on Wednesday (August 23) in New York City.

Rebel channeled Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman in an off-the-shoulder red gown and her hair in pretty curls, while Liam looked dapper in his tux.

The two were seen eating ice cream and sharing lots of laughs.

“Last night of Principal Photography on ISNT IT ROMANTIC!” Rebel captioned the Instagram slideshow below. “What a fantastic crew and cast!! We all worked tirelessly to create something that’s hopefully really original and special x can’t wait to see a cut. ❤️ to all you guys!!!”

She and Liam even raised sparklers into the air to celebrate their wrap. Check out the pics and videos below!

Isn’t It Romantic is set to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day 2019. It follows a young woman disenchanted with love who mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy. Priyanka Chopra and Adam Devine also star.

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

