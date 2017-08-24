Russell Brand Felt 'Deliriously Disconnected and Unhappy' During Big Hollywood Break!
Russell Brand has opened up about feeling “deliriously disconnected and unhappy” during the time of his biggest success in Hollywood.
“It’s possible I had to amend my attitude as talent to realize if you go in thinking ‘I’m earning good money to do something’ that is fine, these bits of downtime aren’t such a big deal,” the 42-year-old comedian expressed during his panel at the 2017 Edinburgh International TV Festival on Thursday (August 24) at the EICC in Edinburgh, Scotland.
“But I felt driven to do things that had meaning and was excited to do those films and felt disillusioned it wasn’t more enjoyable and more of a laugh,” Russell added. “They had a load of joy in them but I like to be involved in the process and that is what I’m looking forward to. How can I temper this need for things to truthful and real and authentic? Whether it’s simple, gleeful, joyful things that have truth in them, there is room for a sense of truth.”
“I was not feeling very well at all and I was very unhappy at a time in my life where, according to my idea of what would make me happy when I was a little kid (I should have been happy),” Russell concluded. “When that stuff was actually happening I remember feeling deliriously disconnected and unhappy. So much of what is in the mix with me is performer and ego and I get inflated and carried away, it’s important for me to be in a position where there is good collaboration.”