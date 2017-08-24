Ryan Gosling Shares New 'Blade Runner 2049' Posters!

A slew of new posters from the upcoming movie Blade Runner 2049 starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford have been released!

The film’s official poster features Ryan, Harrison, and their co-stars Jared Leto and Ana de Armas. Two character posters were debuted online as well.

Here is the synopsis for the film: “Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

MacKenzie Davis, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, Carla Juri, Robin Wright, and Dave Bautista are also featured in the cast.

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on October 6!