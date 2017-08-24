Ryan Gosling to Host 'Saturday Night Live' Season Premiere with Musical Guest Jay-Z

Top Stories
Thu, 24 August 2017 at 10:32 pm

The host of the season 43 premiere of Saturday Night Live has been announced!

Ryan Gosling will return for hosting duties of the hit sketch show when the new season premieres on Saturday, September 30.

Joining Ryan as the musical guest for the night will be Jay-Z, who will be performing songs off of his new album 4:44.

Ryan has hosted the show once before back in 2015. Jay-Z has performed on SNL three times before this.

The announcement was made during the final summer “Weekend Update” sketch where Alec Baldwin reprised his role as Donald Trump.
Photos: Getty
