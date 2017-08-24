Sean Penn Suits Up for a Day Out in New York City

Sean Penn makes a rare appearance while stepping out on Tuesday morning (August 22) in New York City.

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actor was spotted looking handsome in a suit as he headed to an early morning business meeting.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sean Penn

Later that day, Sean tried to ditch photographers as he was escorted by a few security guards as he felt his hotel.

Late last moth, Sean stepped out to support pal Leonardo DiCaprio at his foundation event in St. Tropez.

15+ pictures inside of Sean Penn out in NYC…