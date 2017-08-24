Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 5:30 am

Sean Penn Suits Up for a Day Out in New York City

Sean Penn Suits Up for a Day Out in New York City

Sean Penn makes a rare appearance while stepping out on Tuesday morning (August 22) in New York City.

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actor was spotted looking handsome in a suit as he headed to an early morning business meeting.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sean Penn

Later that day, Sean tried to ditch photographers as he was escorted by a few security guards as he felt his hotel.

Late last moth, Sean stepped out to support pal Leonardo DiCaprio at his foundation event in St. Tropez.

15+ pictures inside of Sean Penn out in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 01
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 02
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 03
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 04
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 05
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 06
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 07
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 08
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 09
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 10
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 11
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 12
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 13
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 14
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 15
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 16
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 17
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 18
sean penn suits up for a business meeting in nyc 19

Photos: WENN, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Sean Penn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bruce Springsteen, 67, shows off his hot beach body - TMZ
  • This Degrassi: Next Class star is currently recording her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • Laguna Beach star Jason Wahler welcomes a daughter - TooFab
  • Chris Hemsworth just signed on for his latest movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal reveals her biggest role model - Just Jared Jr