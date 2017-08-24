Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Stars in Darren Criss' 'Lost Boys Life' Music Video - Watch Now!

Darren Criss and Gaten Matarazzo made a music video together!

The 30-year-old Glee alum was thrilled when the 14-year-old Stranger Things actor agreed to star in the latest music video for his alt-pop band, Computer Games.

Darren‘s band just dropped the video for their album’s title track, “Lost Boys Life.”

In it, Gaten plays a conflicted lost boy, navigating his way through his mundane morning of putting on a tie and dealing with his co-workers at the office – until he discovers an electric guitar and a new love interest.

“I had a blast performing with Darren at Elsie Fest last year,” Gaten said. “That was the first time we had ever met and instantly became buddies. When he sent me the treatment to Computer Games’ music video, I was like, ‘Rock on! I’m in!’”

“We’re both huge fans of Stranger Things,” Darren‘s bandmate, his brother Chuck, added. “The song shares many of the same electronica influences that can be heard throughout the series.”

“It was always going to be Gaten,” Darren chimed in. “We wrote the entire treatment around him. Thank God he said yes, because otherwise it probably would have just been me, running around in a silly wig, trying to be Gaten.”

Directed by Mia Elan, the video also includes live shots from the band’s first-ever, sold-out show at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles.

Watch below! And if you missed it, be sure to check out Computer Games‘ full EP here, and their music video for “Every Single Night” here.



Computer Games, Darren Criss – Lost Boys Life (Official Video)