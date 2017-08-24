Taylor Swift: 'Look What You Made Me Do' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift just dropped her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” and you can finally listen to it right here!

This is the first new solo song for the 27-year-old singer in three years following the release of her previous album 1989.

“Look What You Made Me Do” will be featured on Taylor‘s upcoming album Reputation, which she just announced will be released on November 10. Go download the song on iTunes and stream it below here.

The music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” will be get a sneak preview on Good Morning America on Friday morning (August 25) and we hope to see the full video right after that!

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Taylor Swift’s new song?

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

