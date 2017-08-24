Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 11:52 pm

Taylor Swift's Album 'Reputation' Will Have 15 Songs!

Taylor Swift just dropped her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” and the pre-order for her upcoming sixth album Reputation went up at the same time!

iTunes revealed that there will be 15 songs on the album and the current single will be track six. We’ll have to wait until November 10 to hear every song on the album.

There will be various album packages that Taylor‘s fans can buy to boost their chances at getting better tickets for her upcoming world tour.

Two unique and collectible magazines created by Taylor will be available exclusively at Target and they’re available for pre-order now!

ARE YOU EXCITED to hear Taylor Swift’s new album?
