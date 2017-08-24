Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Will Debut on 'GMA' This Friday!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Will Debut on 'GMA' This Friday!

Make sure to watch Good Morning America on Friday (August 25) for your first look at Taylor Swift‘s new music video!

The morning show just revealed that the visual for Taylor‘s new single off Reputation will debut during the program.

Just a few days ago, fans thought that Taylor would be appearing on GMA on August 31 following a programming glitch on DIRECTV, but we’re getting a dose of the singer on the show even earlier.

There are only a matter of hours left until the world gets new music from Taylor!
