The CW's 'Dynasty' Reboot Gets New Artwork!

Grant Show is front and center with his on-screen daughter, Elizabeth Gillies, and on-screen fiancee, Nathalie Kelly, for the new Dynasty poster.

The classic series is getting a reboot on The CW this fall and another poster was released featuring cast members Sam Adegoke, James Mackay, and Rafael de la Fuente.

The tagline, “Vicious. Ambitious. Delicious,” is on both of the posters.

Dynasty is set to premiere on October 11 at 9/8c. Here is a synopsis: “Fallon Carrington is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks. When her father, Blake Carrington, summons Fallon and her brother, Steven, home in Atlanta, Fallon is horrified to learn that the reunion isn’t to announce her promotion – but rather to make the acquaintance of their stepmother-to-be, Cristal. Family dynasties flow through blood, and Fallon would sooner draw blood than call Cristal ‘Mom.’”